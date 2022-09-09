Caprolactam Market is Expected to Reach USD 19.08 Billion at a CAGR of 3.43% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing preference for bio-based caprolactam and surging usage of cyclohexane are key factors driving market revenue growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global caprolactam market size is expected to reach USD 19.08 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 3.43% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as growing preference for bio-based caprolactam in engineering films and rising focus on research & development activities to increase cost-effectiveness of products made of caprolactam are driving market revenue growth. Caprolactam (CPL) is a colorless organic solid compound used in the production of synthetic fibers and resins.

Caprolactam is commonly used to manufacture nylon 6 engineering plastics, nylon 6 fibers, and films. Nylon 6 fibers segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020. These are extensively used for manufacturing textile and industrial fiber. Nylon 6 fibers possess various advantages such as high resistance to mildew & moths and excessive elasticity. It is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Major companies AdvanSix Inc., BASF SE, Caproco, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Domo Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Highsun Group, Lanxess AG, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In February 2021, Itochu, a Japanese trading company joined hands with Italian nylon manufacturer Aquafil, to expand and promote circular nylon production. This collaboration would enable usage of the former’s broad nylon value chain for expansion of usage of Aquafil’s regenerated nylon called Econyl. The company specializes in turning recovered nylon waste back to caprolactam.

Cyclohexane segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing utilization of cyclohexane for the production of caprolactam, owing to its easy availability, low cost, and high effectiveness is expected to propel growth of this segment in the near future.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Canada and the United States are considered to be major growth contributors in this region. Increasing use of caprolactam in films & coatings and presence of a number of key end-use industries are expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

Segments covered in the report:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Benzene

Hydroxylamine Sulfate

Cyclohexane

Phenol

Ammonia

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Nylon 6 Filaments

Textile Yarn

Nylon 6 Fibers

Engineering Plastics

Printer Inks

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Textile Industry

Automobile Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

