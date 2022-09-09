Submit Release
English Proficiency Exam Announcement (For Newly Registered Students for the 2022-23 Fall Semester)

Dear Students,

Welcome to Eastern Mediterranean University. If you do not have a valid language proficiency document, you must take the English Preparatory School Language Proficiency Exam in accordance with the EMU By-laws. You can find the necessary information for exemption from this exam and the Preparatory School on the FLEPS website (https://fleps.emu.edu.tr/en).

In addition, students who will take the exam must register for the exam by clicking the link below. Students who do not register will not be admitted to the exams.

https://fleps.emu.edu.tr/en/news/announcements?pid=117

FLEPS Administration

Eastern Mediterranean University

