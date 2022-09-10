Aloe Vera-based Drinks Industry Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Aloe Vera-based Drinks Global Market size is estimated to reach $183.6 million by 2027, Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market size is estimated to reach $183.6 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The growing awareness of vitamin deficiency is fueling the growth of Aloe Vera-based drinks, as the plant extract is thought to contain over 200 biologically active components, such as essential vitamins and minerals, natural sugars and agents, amino acids, and enzymes that boost the immune system and promote healing. Aloe Vera contains 75 potentially active constituents, including vitamins, enzymes, minerals, carbohydrates, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids, and amino acids. It contains antioxidants such as vitamins A-beta-carotene, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E. Vitamin B12, folic acid, and choline. Anthraquinones are found in the latex, which is the outer pulp of Aloe leaves. Aloin is an anthraquinone found in the plant's latex that may have laxative properties. The market for Aloe Vera-based drinks has been continuously developing over the last several years, owing to the increased use of Aloe Vera for multiple purposes in the health care, food, and cosmetic industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Aloe Vera-based Drinks Market highlights the following areas -
1. Consumers are increasingly choosing healthier, natural, and organic beverages as adopting a healthy lifestyle among all age groups grows.
2. Furthermore, shifting consumer preferences from high-calorie carbonated drinks to healthy plant-based drinks throughout the projected period will provide attractive growth prospects for the market.
3. Consumers worldwide have become more health-conscious in recent years, resulting in a surge in demand for plant-based healthy drinks. Over the last few years, one of the main elements driving demand for aloe Vera-based beverages has been the consumer need for weight management options.
4. The Aloe Vera-based Drinks Global Market Report will provide a detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Based on type, the Aloe Vera-based Drinks Global Market can be further segmented into Unflavoured and Flavoured. Unflavoured Aloe Vera Drinks held a dominant market share in the year 2021.
2. The Aloe Vera-based Drinks Global Market based on Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others.
3. The Aloe Vera-based Drinks Global Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Aloe Vera-based Drinks industry are -
1. OKF Corporation
2. Houssy Global
3. Tulip International Inc.
4. Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd.
5. Forever Living.com, L.L.C.
