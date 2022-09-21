Log Management Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Log Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Log Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Log Management Global Market Report 2022”, the log management market is expected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2021 to $2.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.48%. The change in the log management market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $3.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.13%. The growing reliance on information technology and the generation of a huge amount of log data are propelling the growth of the log management market.

Key Trends In The Log Management Market

Major players in the log management market are undergoing strategic agreements like partnerships, and collaborations to develop new products and expand the existing product offerings.

Overview Of The Log Management Market

The log management market consists of sales of log management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that comprise an approach to dealing with large volumes of computer-generated log messages. A log is a file generated through computer that catches activity inside the software applications or operating system. Log management is the technique of continuously acquiring, storing, processing, synthesizing, and analyzing data from various programs and applications to optimize system efficiency, uncover technical faults, better manage resources, reinforce security, and improve compliance.

Log Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Utilities, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Others

• By Geography: The global log management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc, SolarWinds Corporation, Rapid7 Inc., McAfee LLC, Alert Logic Inc., Intel Corporation, LogRhythm Inc., Veriato Inc., Micro Focus, RSA, Blackstratus, Loggly Inc., Sematext Group, AT&T Cybersecurity, Logz.Io, Sumo Logic, Manage Engine, LogDNA, Logit.io, Paessler AG, Anodot, Loom Systems, Chaos Search, Coralogix, Datadog, Trend Micro Incorporated, Juniper Networks Inc., and Dell.

Log Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of log management market. The market report analyzes log management global market size, log management global market growth drivers, log management global market segmentation, log management global market major players, log management global market growth across geographies, log management global market trends and log management market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The log management market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



