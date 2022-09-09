Automated Cell Cultures Market is Growing at a CAGR of 8.96% by 2029 : Top Players, Future Prospects & Growth Assessment

Global Automated Cell Cultures Market

Global Automated Cell Cultures Market, By Product, Type, Application, End User, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automated cell cultures market was valued at USD 45.48 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 90.36 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Automated Cell Cultures Market Scenario

Automated cell culture systems are instruments that perform the tasks necessary for developing and maintaining a cell culture mechanically. An automated cell culture system can help develop cell cultures while saving labour time and reducing errors in any lab that works with cell biology, cell signalling, protein expression, or drug discovery.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing healthcare expenses, rise in the demand for 3D cell culture are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the automated cell cultures market in the coming years.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Automated Cell Cultures Market are :

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Danaher. (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC. (US)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

Cell Culture Company, LLC (US)

Advanced Instruments (US)

SHIBUYA CORPORATION (Japan)

NanoEntek (South Korea)

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (US)

Hitachi, Ltd. (US),

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, ltd. (Japan)

Sphere Fluidics Limited (UK)

Thrive Bioscience (US)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

CellGenix GmbH (Germany)

ChemoMetec (Denmark)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

BioSpherix, Ltd. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

Hamilton Company (US)

BD (US)

Benchmark scientific, Inc. (US)

Biotron Healthcare. (India)

RWD Life Science Co., LTD (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Bulldog-Bio. (US)

Global Automated Cell Cultures Market Scope And Market Size:

The automated cell cultures market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, and end user.

Product

Consumables

Instruments

Type

Infinite Cell Line Cultures

Finite Cell Line Cultures

Application

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research

Vaccines

Others

End User

Biotech Companies

Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Automated Cell Cultures Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rise in the need of cell culture technology in vaccine production

Rising awareness regarding the advantages of cell-based vaccines. The rising global demand for innovative vaccines to limit and eradicate the coronavirus’s spread, as well as tight safety regulations, have pushed researchers and manufacturers to produce automated cell culture-based vaccinations.

Growing adoption of cell culture techniques in several applications

The growing demand for novel three-dimensional cell culture techniques in biopharmaceutical research and vaccine production has prompted the development of novel three-dimensional cell culture techniques.

Increase in the government initiatives

Government activities in the form of funding are increasing, as the population increase.

Regional Outlook of Global Automated Cell Cultures Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Key Questions Answered in this Report Such as:

How feasible is Automated Cell Cultures market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Automated Cell Cultures near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Automated Cell Cultures market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

