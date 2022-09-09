Hospital Staffing Market Size, Share Trends, Demand, Application, Key Players, Type and Growth by 2029

Global Hospital Staffing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The increase in geriatric population is escalating the growth of hospital staffing market. Global Hospital Staffing Market was valued at USD 33.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 56.32 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global Hospital Staffing Market Analysis and Size

In recent years, hospital staffing has become one of the significant needs across health systems. Hospital staffing facility assists health care units in availing staff without indulging in long recruitment process. It helps the health care units in focusing on other important business aspects.

Hospital staffing is defined as outsourcing of health care staff through third party vendors to the health care units. Healthcare staffing enables appointing of qualified and skilled healthcare professionals. It provides a diverse network of sourcing strategies, clinical expertise and professionals. The facility enhances patient satisfaction by ensuring clinician quality, filling staffing gaps and rising hospital consumer assessment of healthcare providers.

Hospital Staffing Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Rise in Awareness

The rise in job-related perks, temporary staffing, and the availability of opportunities across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of hospital staffing market.

Adoption across Healthcare Sectors

The adoption of the facility in home care companies, clinics, government agencies, schools, healthcare software companies, hospitals, nursing homes, physician practices, and pharmaceutical companies accelerate the market growth.

Popularity of the Services

The use of the hospital staffing in flexible work schedules, clinical experience at different locations and short-term assignments further influence the market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, growing trend of appointing travel nurses extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities will assist in the expansion of the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Hospital Staffing Market

On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and limited healthcare facilities are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of research and development proficiencies to improve the healthcare facilities is projected to challenge the hospital staffing market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This hospital staffing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on hospital staffing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Major Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in the hospital staffing market are Adecco Group AG (Switzerland), AMN Healthcare (US), CHG Management, Inc. (US), Cross Country Healthcare (US), Syneos Health. (US), Maxim Healthcare Group (US), TeamHealth (US), Jackson Healthcare (US), Aureus Medical Group (US), Aya Healthcare (US), Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc. (US), InGenesis, Inc. (US), trustaff (US), Envision 365 Healthcare Staffing Services (US), MedPro Healthcare Staffing (US), and Tact Medical Staffing (US), among others.

COVID-19 Impact on Hospital Staffing Market

The COVID-19 had an impact on the hospital staffing market. An increase in the number of patient calls for help was witnessed during the pandemic. The calls for help also increased from the rural area in the pandemic period as rural areas also suffered highly during this period. Thus, hospital staffing market suffered setbacks both in the initial period and subsequent waves. However, healthcare organizations are preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, such as outsourcing health care staff and rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers.

Global Hospital Staffing Market Scope and Market Size

The hospital staffing market is segmented on the basis of staffing service, service and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Staffing Service :

Travel Nurse

Per Diem Nurse

Locum Tenens

Allied Healthcare

Physicians

Healthcare Executives

Administrative Medical Staff

On the basis of staffing service, the hospital staffing market is segmented into travel nurse, per diem nurse, locum tenens, allied healthcare, physicians, healthcare executives and administrative medical staff.

Service

Emergency Department

Home Care Services

On the basis of service, the hospital staffing market is segmented into emergency department and home care services.

End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centres

Home Care Settings

Private Sectors

On the basis of end users, the hospital staffing market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centres, home care settings and private sectors.

Hospital Staffing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The hospital staffing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, staffing service, service and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hospital staffing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the hospital staffing market because of the presence of major players, and lack of skilled professionals within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing geriatric population in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.

