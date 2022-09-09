Submit Release
Xos, Inc. to Attend 15th Annual Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the “Company”), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures 100% battery-electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced that senior management will participate in the 15th Annual Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Friday, September 9, 2022. Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer, Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer, and Kingsley Afemikhe, Chief Financial Officer, will be virtually participating in a fireside chat from 4:20 PM ET to 4:50 PM ET on Friday, September 9, hosted by Cowen’s Sustainability & Mobility Technology analyst, Jeffrey Osborne.

Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat session on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.xostrucks.com/ under the “Events and Presentations” section.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

Xos Contacts
Xos Investor Relations
investors@xostrucks.com

Xos Media Relations
press@xostrucks.com


