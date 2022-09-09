BioCardia Announces Participation at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference September 12-14, 2022 (HYBRID CONFERENCE)

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ, BCDA), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 12-14, 2022. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 500 company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand.

Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please visit www.hcwevents.com/annualconference to register for the conference.



About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms that enable four product candidates in development. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial investigational product has been granted Breakthrough designation by the FDA, has CMS reimbursement, and is supported financially by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. The CardiAMP Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Trial also has CMS Reimbursement. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its delivery systems. For more information visit: www.BioCardia.com.





