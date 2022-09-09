Asensus Surgical Announces Saiseikai Shiga Hospital in Japan to Initiate Senhance Surgery Program

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced Saiseikai Shiga Hospital in Ritto, Japan has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.



“We are very excited to be partnering with Saiseikai Shiga Hospital, one of the leading hospitals in Japan. While the system will be initially utilized in the General Surgery Department, we look forward to assisting the hospital in expanding their Senhance program into additional departments and specializations,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “We continue to drive increased utilization of Senhance globally as surgeons continue to see the value associated with Senhance’s clinical intelligence and digital tools which have wide applicability across surgical specialties and types of procedures.”





Senhance Surgical System is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, 3D visualization and 3mm instruments.

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform).

In surgical procedures, haptic feedback is a highly sought after feature which is only available on the Senhance Surgical System. Haptic feedback gives a surgeon real-time force sensory feedback. Not only does it allow for a more natural sensation of pressure and tension when completing surgical tasks, but it provides an unparalleled level of safety that other robotics platforms cannot provide by allowing the surgeon to feel when they are in contact with anatomy that can be potentially damaged or injured by instrument movements.

The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™). The ISU enables real-time surgical image analytics coupled with machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field. It allows the surgeon to measure anatomy, place digital tags, enhance the surgical image and offers Augmented Intelligence (AI) driven control of the camera enabling the surgeon to focus on other critical surgical tasks.

“We are very excited to incorporate the unique features of the Senhance System into our surgical offerings. Familiarity with laparoscopy, lower cost per procedure similar to laparoscopy and clinical intelligence capabilities combined with robotic precision and novel features make the platform a wonderful addition to our hospital,” said Dr. M. Masuyama, Vice President, Head of the Surgical Department. “As we focus on providing the highest level of care for our patients, the Senhance System will allow us to expand our robotic surgery department to help deliver better patient outcomes.”

About Saiseikai Shiga Hospital

Saiseikai Shiga Hospital, a general hospital in Ritto, Japan, is one of the premier hospitals of the Social Welfare Organization Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation (the Foundation) and commissioned by Emperor Meiji in 1911. For over a 100 years, Saiseikai Shiga Hospital has sustained its founding spirit of “Saisei,” or “Saving Lives,” overcoming challenges posed by ever-changing social and economic circumstances. Throughout this time, Saiseikai Shiga Hospital has continued to carry out activities and programs for the improvement and promotion of national health, medical services, and social welfare. Currently, the Foundation is governed under the leadership of Patron H.I.H. Prince Akishino as President, Chairman Akito Arima and Chairman of the Board of Directors Shigeru Sumitani. The Foundation features a wide-reaching network of branch offices in 40 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including the only medical ship in Japan operated by the four prefectural branches of Okayama, Hiroshima, Ehime, and Kagawa. Touring 53 remote islands. The Foundation aims to continue to grow its presence as a social welfare organization and public medical institution. It employs approximately 64,000 dedicated staff engaged in activities related to health, medical, and welfare services. These staff members carry out their activities across the Foundation’s 403 facilities and outreach programs. In FY2021, 20.94 million people were able to benefit from these services.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance Surgical System and Saiseikai Shiga Hospital initiating a program with the Senhance System. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether the Senhance Surgical System will help expand Saiseikai Shiga Hospital’s robotic surgery department and help deliver better patient outcomes. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

