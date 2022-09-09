Submit Release
Stronghold Digital Mining Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the upcoming 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, 2nd Annual BTIG Digital Assets Conference, and 2nd Annual B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference.

24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
The 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference is being held virtually and in-person on September 12-14, 2022, in New York, New York. Stronghold management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.

2nd Annual BTIG Digital Assets Conference
The 2nd Annual BTIG Digital Assets Conference is being held virtually on September 19-20, 2022. Stronghold management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and hosting a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 20 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

2nd Annual B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference
The 2nd Annual B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference is being held in New York, New York on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Stronghold management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
SDIG@GatewayIR.com
1-949-574-3860

Media Contact:

contact@strongholddigitalmining.com


