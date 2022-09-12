Transfection Technologies Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Transfection Technologies Market size is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transfection Technologies Market size is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Transfection can be delineated as a method taken into consideration to introduce naturally occurring chemical compounds that are nucleic acids into cells. Nucleic acids such as deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid are considered to alter the genetic content of host cells. It isn’t a piece of cake to penetrate a cell and introduce foreign nucleic acids as the cellular membrane shields them from the outer environment. Therefore, several microbiology techniques like electroporation and magnet assisted transfection is used to broaden the porousness of the cell membrane so that chemicals or DNA can be introduced without any hindrance. The transfection technologies market outlook is exceptionally bewitching as they have a wide range of applications in coming across detailed biomarkers by getting the hang of molecular pathway of maladies and these biomarkers can be useful in the diagnosis of ailments like cancer. Far-reaching applications in protein production and vaccine development, proliferation in the prevalence of cancer and other chronic illnesses as the geriatric population is on a precipitous upsurge are the most prominent factors set to drive the growth of the Transfection Technologies Market for the period 2022-2027.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Transfection Technologies Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Transfection Technologies Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Heightening research and development activities associated with novel discoveries of drugs and transfection techniques and enlarging demand for precise therapeutic procedures are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Transfection Technologies Market. Moreover, the grim requirement of innumerable hard cash and cell damage incidences due to transfection are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Transfection Technologies Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Transfection Technologies Market based on the technology type can be further segmented into biological methods (virus-mediated transfection or transduction), chemical-based transfection (magnetic beads, cationic amino acids and polymers, lipofection, cationic lipids, calcium phosphate, and others), Instrument based method (Biolistic particle delivery, laserfection, electroporation, direct microinjection, and others).
2. The Transfection Technologies Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Research laboratories, Pharma and Biopharmaceutical firms, and Academic institutions.
3. The Transfection Technologies Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Transfection Technologies industry are -
1. Lonza Group
2. Qiagen
3. Sigma Aldrich
4. Thermo Fisher
5. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
