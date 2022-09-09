Stakich Launches New All Natural Raw Honey Products Highly Packed With Nutrients
TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The products are all natural and contain a rich content of nutritious food elements including enzymes, vitamins, carbohydrates, and other nutrients that help to promote health and wellness.
Stakich, a popular and longtime supplier of premium honey products, has recently launched multiple new all natural raw honey products richly packed with health promoting nutrients. The new products bear the iconic trademark of the company which is ingredients consisting of 100% all natural, unprocessed, unfiltered raw honey collected from pesticide-free Michigan wildflowers.
Stakich stores its new products as naturally pure and raw as possible and cites that it does this to preserve all the natural goodness of the honey to its fullest. While this can cause a natural variance in appearance, texture, and flavor profile from batch to batch, it enables customers to get the most nutritional value from the products. All the honey in the products is produced in Michigan by bees which are kept on unfarmed fields free from any contamination from pesticide and other chemicals. Once extracted from the comb, the honey is strained and bottled using the quickest and most efficient method to minimize exposure to external elements.
Unlike artificial honey products, raw honey supplied by Stakich does not undergo any heating process. This allows the honey to crystallize naturally and turns into a nice spread ready for consumption. It also helps to preserve the original enzymes, vitamins, carbohydrates, and other nutrients beneficial for good health.
The raw honey used in the products contains no artificial ingredients, flavors, or preservatives, and this helps to keep its natural delicious taste intact. Since it is not run through a filter, the honey also contains a small amount of bee pollen which adds to the richness of its nutritional content.
During the launch, the company’s owner said, “Our mission is to make our pure, premium products an everyday part of people’s healthy lifestyle. Through our extensive line of beehive products, we believe we can help people improve their health. We take pride in ensuring that each of our products provides optimum nutrition and are effective in helping you lead a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.”
The raw honey products are perfect for people who like crystallized honey. They have a creamy and spreadable texture, great for applying on toast or in oatmeal. The raw honey is great for flavoring hot tea with lemon or as a substitute for sugar in baking.
About Stakich: Started in 1925, Stakich is a family-owned business that produces and distributes premium quality honey and bee wax products. Over the course of its 97 years in the business, it has grown from a small local provider to an established, globally recognized company.
