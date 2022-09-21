Automotive Lighting Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive lighting market is expected to grow from $11.96 billion in 2021 to $25.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive lighting market is expected to reach $39.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. During the forecast period, a growing emphasis on road safety will contribute to the growth of automotive lighting market.

Key Trends In The Automotive Lighting Market

Companies in the automotive lighting market are investing heavily to develop fog-free lamps. This automotive lighting resolves fog issues and also fulfill requirements such temperature, humidity and vibration that were challenging earlier.

Overview Of The Automotive Lighting Market

The automotive lighting market consists of sales of automotive lighting and related services. Automotive lighting and signalling devices are mounted on the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. The lighting system also makes the vehicle more visible especially in low light conditions.

Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

• By Technology: Halogen, Xenon/HID (High-intensity Discharge Lamp), LED (Light Emitting Diode)

• By Application: Front/Headlamps, Rear Lighting, Side, Interior Lighting

• By Geography: The global automotive lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Hella, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magnetti Marelli, Grupo Antolin, Flex Automotive GmbH, Lumax Industries Limited, Valeo Lighting Systems, and Bosch Lighting Technology

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of automotive lighting industry. The market report analyzes automotive lighting global market size, automotive lighting global market growth drivers, automotive lighting global market segments, automotive lighting market major players, automotive lighting market growth across geographies, and automotive lighting market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The automotive lighting global market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

