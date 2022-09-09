Bath Bombs Market Size In 2022 By Fastest Growing Companies – Lush Ltd., Body Shop Int.ltd, The Village Company LLC

Bath Bombs

The market for bath bombs is expanding as a result of shifting lifestyle trends and increased disposable income globally. For instance, the average disposable personal income in the U.S. grew from US$ 5,200.2 billion in 1959 to US$ 15,742.81 billion in 2018, according to Trading Economics Statistics on United States Disposable Personal Income.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Lush Ltd., Body Shop International Limited, The Village Company LLC, Pearl Bath Bombs, Hugo Naturals, Level Naturals, Swanky Sweet Pea, Heavenly Bubbles Ltd, The Natural Soap Company, and Oliver Rocket LLC.

Drivers and Restraints

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of fragrance type, the bath bombs market is segmented into:

Fruity

Floral

Wood-Based

Seeds & Nuts

Others

On basis of distribution channel, the bath bombs market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Department Stores

Online Channel

Others

:

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

