Real-Time Payments Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 33% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Real-Time Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the real-time payments market size is expected to grow to $66.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 32.9%. The increasing penetration of smartphones is expected to propel the real-time payments global market growth going forward.

The real-time payments market consists of sales of real-time payments by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for different services such as bill payment, cash management, and peer-to-peer (P2P) money transfers. Real-time payments refer to a digital infrastructure or cloud-based software available around the year that is used to send money electronically and securely through the internet at any moment.

Global Real-Time Payments Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend shaping the real-time payments market outlook. Major companies operating in the real-time payments sector are focused on developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, IBM, a US-based technology corporation operating in the real-time payments global market, launched a new generation of mainframe with artificial intelligence technology. The new IBM z16 processor can support deep learning-based fraud detection for all transactions.

Global Real-Time Payments Market Segments

The global real-time payments market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Type: Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Person (B2P), Others (Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Business (G2B), Business-to-Business (B2B), Person-to-Government (P2G), and Government-to-Person (G2P))

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By End Users: Retail and E-commerce, Government and Utilities, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Travel and Hospitality, BFSI, Others

By Geography: The global real-time payments market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: ACI Worldwide, FIS Corporation, Fiserv Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Temenos AG, Wirecard AG, Capgemini SE, Finastra Limited, Montran Corporation Ltd, Ripple, PelicanFast, IntegraPay, Worldpay Inc, and Volante Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

