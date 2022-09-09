Customer Data Platforms Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2026

Customer Data Platforms Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Customer Data Platforms Market Report by TBRC covers the customer data platforms market drivers and restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Customer Data Platforms Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the customer data platforms market size is expected to grow to $10.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.9%. Growth in the retail and e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the customer data platform market going forward.

Want To Learn More On The Customer Data Platforms Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6860&type=smp

The customer data platform market consists of the sales of customer data platform software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to track, analyze, and manage customer interactions. A customer data platform refers to software that gathers and organizes first-party customer data from many sources to provide a single, coherent, and comprehensive view of each customer to generate more personalized marketing campaigns. This integrates data from several platforms to produce a single consolidated customer database with information on all contact points and engagements.

Global Customer Data Platforms Market Trends

The AI-driven customer data platform is a key trend gaining popularity in the customer data platform market. Strong data architectures and robust AI and customer analytics solutions enable different kinds of experiences and deliver brand loyalty and growth. The major players in the market are focusing on AI-driven customer data platforms for market growth. For instance, in July 2021, Adobe Inc., a US-based computer software company providing customer data platform services, introduced a new service for Adobe Commerce called Live Search. Adobe's official search solution aims to take search to the next level by using AI (Adobe Sensei) and other cutting-edge technology, which will help use data and insights to drive real-time relevance and personalized experiences for users.

Global Customer Data Platforms Market Segments

The global customer data platforms market is segmented:

By Type: Analytics, Access, Campaign

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-commerce, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The customer data platforms global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Customer Data Platforms Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customer-data-platforms-global-market-report

Customer Data Platforms Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides customer data platforms market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global customer data platforms market, customer data platforms market share, customer data platforms market segments and geographies, customer data platforms market players, customer data platforms market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The customer data platforms market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Customer Data Platforms Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Inc., Salesforce Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Teradata, Nice Systems Ltd., Dun & Bradstreet, Leadspace, BlueVenn, Tealium, BlueConic, Terminus, Tealium Inc, Agilone LLC, mParticle Inc., Segment.Io Inc., CaliberMind, Celebrus, Ascent360 Inc, Lytics Inc., ActionIQ Inc, Optimove, Exponea Ltd., and Ensighten Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-cooling-global-market-report

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-protection-as-a-service-global-market-report

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-management-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check Out Our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC