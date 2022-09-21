Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the tumor ablation therapy devices market is expected to grow from $0.49 billion in 2021 to $0.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. As per TBCR’s tumor ablation therapy devices market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $0.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15%. The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the tumor ablation therapy devices market.

Key Trends In The Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market

Product recalls of tumor ablation devices due to technical issues are expected to hinder the growth of the tumor ablation therapy devices market. The companies are retrieving their products from the market due to safety concerns.

Overview Of The Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market

The tumor ablation therapy devices market consists of sales of tumor ablation devices and related services that are used in hospitals and oncology clinics. Tumor ablation is the technique used to extract the tumors using a needle, to insert them in the tumor organ using imaging techniques.

Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Irreversible Electroporation Ablation, Others

• By Treatment: Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous

• By End-User: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others

• By Application: Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Others

• By Geography: The global tumor ablation therapy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Galil Medical Inc, Misonix Inc, HealthTronics, Angiodynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, EDAP TMS S.A, Neuwave Medical Inc, BVM Medical Limited, and Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH.

Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of tumor ablation therapy devices global market. The market report analyzes tumor ablation therapy devices global market size, tumor ablation therapy devices global market growth drivers, tumor ablation therapy devices global market share, tumor ablation therapy devices global market segments, tumor ablation therapy devices global market major players, tumor ablation therapy devices global market growth across geographies, and tumor ablation therapy devices market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The tumor ablation therapy devices market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

