Telegram of condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

TAJIKISTAN, September 9 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Charles III, which reads:

"Your Majesty,

It is with deep sadness that we heard the news of the demise of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Her Majesty Elizabeth II, with her continuous activity as Queen of the United Kingdom, determined the nature and content of an important era in the development of the country, through which she gained a great prestige and respect in the international arena.

The Tajik side, highly appreciating the contribution of the deceased to the development and expansion of good relations of cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, expresses its sincere respect for her personality.

Expressing my sincere condolences in connection with this heavy loss, I wish you, Your Majesty, all your relatives and friends, as well as the friendly people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, fortitude and good patience".