eHealth Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 23.00% During 2022-2029

eHealth Markets

Global eHealth Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The Global eHealth Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 23.00% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on eHealth market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of eHealth market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the eHealth Market

Telecare Corporation

MEDISAFE

Set Point Medical

IBM

Doximity, Inc

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthineers

Optum, Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

Athenahealth

Cisco Systems

Market Analysis and Insights Global eHealth Market

E-health refers to the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in the healthcare sector. The information and communication technology (ICT) is being widely utilized in the form of medical apps, medical health records, and telemedicine.

The proliferation of high-speed internet across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of eHealth market. The high adoption of wearable devices, big data analytics, and (Internet of Things) IoT in healthcare sector, and increase in the government initiatives supporting use of eHealth solutions and services accelerate the market growth. The rise in the need to manage regulatory compliance through use of eHealth solutions, and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, among others further influence the market. Additionally, surge in disposable income, formation of accountable care organizations, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rapid digitization and availability of dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs positively affect the eHealth market. Furthermore, expansion of mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring sector, and use of eHealth solutions in outpatient care facilities extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, high cost associated with the deployment and maintenance of eHealth solutions, and security concerns related to privacy, licensure, and data breaches are expected to obstruct the market growth. The reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced eHealth solutions, and lack of skilled IT professionals are projected to challenge the eHealth market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

eHealth Market Scope

eHealth market on the basis of countries is segmented into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of the eHealth market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Based on product & service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. On the basis of end user, the eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies & healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others.

This eHealth market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on eHealth market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global eHealth Market Scope and Market Size

The eHealth market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. eHealth solutions is further segmented into electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record and patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems. eHealth services is further sub-segmented into remote monitoring services diagnosis and consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services.

On the basis of deployment, the ehealth market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of end user, the ehealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, payers, healthcare consumers, pharmacies, and other end users.

Key Pointers Covered in the eHealth Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

eHealth Market Country Level Analysis

The ehealth market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, deployment and end user pas referenced above.

The countries covered in the ehealth market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the ehealth market because of the presence of favorable regulatory scenario and high adoption of HCIT solutions within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

The ehealth market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for ehealth market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the ehealth market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.

Competitive Landscape and eHealth Market Share Analysis

The ehealth market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to ehealth market.

Destinations of eHealth Market report:

To make accessible the wide-going outline of the eHealth Market.

To accomplish the data about the central members in this industry, their item portfolios, and their key techniques.

To know about the future standpoint and possibilities for this market investigation and figure 2022-2029.

To dissect the market size of the eHealth Market so that understanding the critical patterns from it gets simple.

To look at the eHealth Market dependent on item, portion of the overall industry, and size of the item share.

To dissect possibilities or openings on the lookout for partners by realizing the high-development fragments of the market.

To increase bits of knowledge about the major provincial experiences in which the is prospering.

To accomplish delineations and gauge the market, as far as worth, by process, item type, and industry.

To strategically diagram the central parts and exhaustively dissect their market position as far as positioning and center capabilities, and detail the cutthroat scene for market pioneers.

To portray and estimate the market, as far as worth, for different fragments, by area North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

