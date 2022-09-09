Strategies For Global Smart Factory Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Smart Factory Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Factory Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart factory market size is expected to grow to $112.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. The growing demand for industrial robots is expected to propel the growth of the smart factory market going forward.

The smart factory market consists of sales of the smart factory by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve processes and address issues in manufacturing processes. A smart factory refers to a factory where physical production processes and operations are combined with digital technology, smart computing, and big data to create a more opportunistic system for companies that are focusing on manufacturing and supply chain management.

Global Smart Factory Market Trends

Technology advancements are one of the key smart factory market trends gaining popularity. Major companies in the smart factory sector are using advanced technologies to improve the production process and achieve better efficiency. For instance, in 2021, Panasonic, a Japan-based company operating in smart factory solutions, launched the Miraie Pro factory platform, an industrial IoT/smart factory solution developed indigenously at the company’s India Innovation Centre. Miraie Pro Factory uses new-age technologies such as cloud, IoT, analytics, and mobile apps, to name a few, to manage end-to-end operations, resulting in enhanced production efficiency. Manufacturing productivity can increase by 8–15% by using this technology.

Global Smart Factory Market Segments

By Product: Machine Vision Systems, Industrial Robotics, Control Devices, Sensors Communication Technologies, Others

By Component: Smart Factory Hardware, Smart Factory Software, Smart Factory Services

By Industry Vertical: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others

By Geography: The global smart factory market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Smart Factory Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart factory market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart factory market, smart factory global market share, smart factory global market segments and geographies, smart factory global market players, smart factory global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart factory market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Factory Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, IBM, Johnson Controls International PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Dassault Systèmes, Endress+Hauser AG, Kollmorgen, Kuka AG, Omron Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

