Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size to Boost US$16.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.8% - IndustryARC
Increasing Automotive Production the Ceramic Matrix Composites MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ceramic Matrix Composites Market size is forecast to reach US$16.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the demand for ceramic matrix composites in the automotive industry, resulting in market expansion. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. North America dominates the ceramic matrix composites market, owing to the increasing aerospace and automotive sector in the country. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the aerospace and automotive sector in North America.
2. The rapid growth of the automotive sector in developing economies such as India and China, as well as an increase in demand for ceramic matrix composites due to their low weight, high friction, and temperature-resistant properties, are driving the ceramic matrix composites market forward.
Ceramic-based composite materials (CMC) are becoming more common in the aerospace industry, particularly in parts that require high mechanical durability and high resistance to extreme temperatures while having a low mass.
3. Furthermore, the increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the demand for CMCs in the automotive industry, resulting in market growth.
4. The global ceramic matrix composites market is expected to be restrained by factors such as the high cost of CMCs compared to other metal alloys.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SiC/SiC) segment held the largest share in the ceramic matrix composites market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Ceramic Matrix Composites industry are -
1. General Electric Company
2. Rolls-Royce
3. SGL Carbon
4. Axiom Materials Inc.
5. United Technologies
