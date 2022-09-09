Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Report by TBRC covers the market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the ambulatory surgical centers IT services market size is expected to grow from $5.05 billion in 2021 to $6.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The global ambulatory surgical centre IT services market size is expected to grow to $13.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.9%. The increasing burden of chronic diseases in developing as well as developed economies is expected to propel the ambulatory surgical centers IT services market growth going forward.

The ambulatory surgical centers IT services market consists of the sales of IT services by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for billing, accessing patient healthcare and medical records, and other communication in ambulatory surgical centers. Ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) are outpatient surgery centres that specialise in same-day surgical operations, such as diagnostic and preventive procedures.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Trends

Advancements in healthcare IT are a key trend gaining popularity in the ambulatory surgical centre IT services market. Major companies operating in the airport and marine port security sectors are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market Segments

The global ambulatory surgical centers IT services market is segmented:

By Service Type: EHR, Clinical Documentation, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Patient Engagement, Others

By Solution: Software, Service

By Delivery Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

By Geography: The ambulatory surgical centers IT services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ambulatory surgical centers IT services market overviews, ambulatory surgical centers IT services industry analysis, and forecasts market size and growth for the global ambulatory surgical centers IT services market, ambulatory surgical centers IT services global market share, ambulatory surgical centers IT services market segments and geographies, ambulatory surgical centers IT services market trends, ambulatory surgical centers IT services global market players, ambulatory surgical centers IT services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ambulatory surgical centers IT services global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC, eClinical Works, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., NextGen Healthcare, HST Pathways, CUREMD, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., eClinical Works, Optum, Quatris Health, and AmSurg

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

