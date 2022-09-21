Insights Into The Global Military Helicopters Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2022”, the military helicopters market is expected to grow from $49.93 billion in 2021 to $53.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s military helicopters market research the market is expected to reach $69.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Increasing military expenditure contributed to the growth of the military helicopters market growth.

Key Trends In The Military Helicopters Market

Technological advancements in the helicopter manufacturing process is shaping the military helicopters market. The global helicopter industry is undergoing a substantial transformation in recent years. Significant technological advancements including extensive use of additive manufacturing, computation structural dynamics modeling, advanced condition-based maintenance (CBM), fly-by-wire controls, health, and usage monitoring systems (HUMS), and advanced turbine engine programs are promising big leaps in rotorcraft capabilities.

Overview Of The Military Helicopters Market

The military helicopter market consists of sales of military aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce military helicopters. A military aircraft is specifically built or converted for military missions such as transport of troops, combat search, and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or armed with weapons for attacking ground targets. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Light Military Helicopter, Medium Military Helicopter, Heavy Military Helicopter

• By Application: Utility Military Helicopter, Transport Military Helicopter, Attack/Assault Military Helicopter, Search and Rescue Military Helicopter, Multi-Role Military Helicopter, Reconnaissance and Observation Military Helicopter

• By Number of Engine: Single, Twin Engine

• By Component and System: Airframe, Main Rotor Systems, Anti-Torque Systems, Electrical Systems, Hydraulic Systems, Avionics, Stability Augmentation Systems, Flight Control Systems, Undercarriages, Environmental Control Systems, Emergency Services, Special-Purpose Systems, Engines

• By Geography: The global military helicopters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, China Aerospace Science, and Industry Corporation, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korea Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin, NHIndustries, Russian Helicopters, Textron, Turkish Aerospace Industries and Kawasaki Aerospace Company.

