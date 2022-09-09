Global Industrial Starch Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial starch market size is expected to grow to $111.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The rise of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the industrial starch market growth.

The industrial starch market consists of sales of industrial starch by entities and related (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in food and non-food products. Starch is a polymeric carbohydrate that contains glucose units joined by glycosidic bonds. Industrial starch is extracted from various natural sources such as rice, wheat, potato, maize, and tapioca.

Global Industrial Starch Market Trends

According to the industrial starch industry analysis, product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the industrial starch sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2021, Ingredion Incorporated, a US-based food company, launched a new addition, ULTRA-TEX 1311, to its extensive range of potato-based solutions for the U.S. and Canada. ULTRA-TEX 1311 is a modified potato starch used in a large variety of traditional and alternative formulations for creating indulgent textures, improving stability vs. native potato starch, or replacing oil without sensory appeal. The starch is mainly ideal for plant-based, low-fat, reduced-fat, and keto-friendly applications.

Global Industrial Starch Market Segments

By Product: Cationic Starch, Ethylated Starch, Oxidized Starch, Acid Modified Starch, Unmodified Starch

By Source: Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, Others

By Application: Food, Feed, Paper Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

By Geography: The global industrial starch market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial starch market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial starch market, industrial starch global market share, industrial starch global market segments and geographies, industrial starch global market players, industrial starch market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial starch market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Processing Corporation, The Tereos Group, Manildra Group, Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Kent Nutrition Group Inc, Altia PLC, Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd, Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd., Karandikars Cashell Private Limited, and Bangkok Starch Industrial Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

