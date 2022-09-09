Brassylic Acid Market 2022 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2028|Cathay Industrial Biotech,Palmary chem.

Brassylic Acid

The global brassylic acid market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period 2019-2027, to reach US$ 792.5 Mn by 2027

The global brassylic acid market was valued at US$ 582.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027), to reach US$ 792.5 Mn by 2027.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Cathay Industrial Biotech, Palmary Chemical, Unisource Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co., Ltd., Beyo Chemical Co., Ltd, Larodan Ab, Evonik Industries, Nantong Senos Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Kaleys Holding Co., Ltd.

Drivers and Restraints

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Brassylic Acid Market, By Raw Material Type:

Paraffin Oil

Vegetable Oil

Crambe Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Others (Mustard Oil and Others)

Global Brassylic Acid Market, By Production Method:

Chemical

Fermentation

Global Brassylic Acid Market, By Application:

Fragrances

Adhesives

Plastics

Lubricants

Other Polymers & Copolymers

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

