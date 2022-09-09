Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Report by TBRC covers the market drivers and restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market size is expected to reach $2.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%. According to the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market forecast, an increase in research and development activities is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market consists of sales of electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to measure and record how a patient is feeling or functioning. Electronic clinical outcome assessment is a method of capturing outcomes data electronically in clinical trials.

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Trends

Technological advancements are one of the key electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions global market are developing innovative platforms to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2021, YPrime LLC, a US-based software company operating in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions global market, launched its 5th generation electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) platform, which is expected to provide a better user experience for patients, clinical investigators, sponsors, and CROs. This cutting-edge technology improves clinical trial efficiency, site satisfaction, and patient compliance.

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Segments

The global electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market is segmented:

By Product: Web Based eCOA Solutions, On Premise Based eCOA Solutions, Cloud Platform Based eCOA Solutions

By Approach: Patient-Reported Outcome (PRO), Clinician-Reported Outcome (ClinRO), Observer-Reported Outcome (ObsRO), Performance Outcome (PerfO)

By End-User: Hospitals or Healthcare Providers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms, Medical Device Companies, Others

By Geography: The electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions global market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Oracle Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Parexel International Corporation, IBM Corporation, Signant Health, eClinical Solutions LLC, Castor EDC, Anju Software Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc, CRF Bracket Company, YPrime LLC, Clinical Ink Inc, and WCG Clinical Services.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

