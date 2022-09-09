Clinical Workflow Solutions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Clinical Workflow Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Clinical Workflow Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Clinical Workflow Solutions Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the clinical workflow solutions market size is expected to grow from $6.96 billion in 2021 to $7.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The global clinical workflow solutions market size is expected to grow to $13.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.5%. The rising prevalence of diseases is expected to propel the clinical workflow solutions industry growth going forward.

The clinical workflow solutions market consists of sales of clinical workflow solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by doctors to track, store, and easily access patients’ medical records. Clinical workflow solutions refer to solutions that help with improving information exchange, coordinating care, improving quality of care, and meeting regulatory requirements.

Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Trends

Rapid technological advancements are a key trend that is gaining popularity in the clinical workflow solutions market. Major companies operating in the market are engaging in technological advancements such as the use of conversational AI in clinical workflow automation along with machine learning to sustain their position in the market.

Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Segments

The global clinical workflow solutions market is segmented:

By Type: Real-Time Communication Solutions, Data Integration Solutions, Workflow Automation Solutions, Enterprise Reporting and Analytics Solutions, Care Collaboration Solutions

By Application: Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications, Therapeutic Applications

By End-User: Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Facilities, Hospitals

By Geography: The global clinical workflow solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Infor Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mckesson Corporation, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., NXGN Management LLC, Spok Inc., AMETEK Inc., Vocera Communications Inc., and Capsule Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

