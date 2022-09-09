Herbicide Safeners Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 6.90% Forecast by 2029- Bayer AG, Nufarm Canada, Syngenta, DuPont

Global Herbicide Safeners Market

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The herbicide safeners market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to herbicide safeners market.

Some of the major players operating in the herbicide safeners market report are Corteva, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Bayer AG, Nufarm Canada, Syngenta, DuPont, BASF SE, Adama, Chemtex Speciality Limited, UPL Limited, Drexel Chemical, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Sipcam-Oxon Italia S.p.A., DuPont, Arysta LifeScience Corporation., Oxon Italia S.p.A., Dow, HELM AG, and Tenkoz among others.

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

The herbicide safeners market is segmented on the basis of type, application stage, herbicides selectivity and crop. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the herbicide safeners market is segmented into benoxacor, furilazole, dichlormid, isoxadifen, and other safeners.

On the basis of application stage, the herbicide safeners market is segmented into post-emergence, and pre-emergence.

On the basis of the herbicides selectivity, the herbicide safeners market is segmented into selective herbicides, and non-selective herbicides.

The herbicide safeners market is also segmented on the basis of crop. The crop is segmented into soybean, wheat, corn, sorghum, rice, barley, and other crops.

Herbicide Safeners Market Country Level Analysis

The herbicide safeners market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by type, application stage, herbicides selectivity and crop as referenced above.

The countries covered in the herbicide safeners market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

South America dominates the herbicide safeners market due to the high adoption of the herbicide safeners due to the rising production of crops such as soybean, and corn to meet the export requirement within the region in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is expected to show lucrative growth owing to the growing production of cereals and grains to meet the domestic requirement within the region.

Global Herbicide Safeners Market Definition

Herbicide safeners market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to rise up to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The herbicide safeners are basically the chemical that aid in protecting and safeguarding the crops and the plants from the potential damage caused due to the usage of the herbicide. These safeners can effectively escalate the tolerance of cereal plants to herbicide application without impacting the weed control efficiency. The herbicide safeners are of various types such as benoxacor, furilazole, dichlormid, isoxadifen, and other safeners and are highly used in various crops such as soybean, wheat, corn, sorghum, rice, barley and other crops.

Furthermore, the factors such as the new registrations of herbicide active ingredients for development of formulations along with adoption of potentially better solution will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the herbicide safeners market in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. On the flip side, the factors such as the regulatory ban on herbicides combined coupled with the fact that they are effective only for monocot plants and their effectiveness for dicot plants is unknown which are projected to challenge the market within the forecast period in the above mentioned forecast period.

