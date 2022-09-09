Fitness Tracker Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Fitness Tracker Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Fitness Tracker Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fitness Tracker Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the fitness tracker market size is expected to grow from $31.80 billion in 2021 to $38.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The global fitness tracker market demand is expected to grow to $78.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%. The increasing incidence of health disorders is expected to propel the growth of the fitness tracker market going forward.

The fitness tracker market consists of sales of fitness trackers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for health and fitness tracking. A fitness tracker refers to a device that uses sensors to track orientation, movement, and rotation. The device collects data and converts it into steps, calories, sleep quality, and overall activity performed by the wearer during the day. A fitness tracker can easily figure out whether a wearer is running or spinning.

Global Fitness Tracker Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the fitness tracker market. Major companies operating in the fitness tracker market are engaging in technological advancements to sustain their position in the market.

Global Fitness Tracker Market Segments

The global fitness tracker market is segmented:

By Device Type: Smart Watches, Fitness Band, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothing, Others

By Application: Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement, Glucose Measurement, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking

By Distribution Channel: Online, Retail, Others

By Geography: The global fitness tracker market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Fitness Tracker Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fitness tracker global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the fitness tracker global market, fitness tracker global market share, fitness tracker global market segments and geographies, fitness tracker global market players, fitness tracker market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fitness tracker global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fitness Tracker Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. (Huawei), NIKE Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Xiaomi Inc, Adidas Inc, Jawbone, Polar, Beienda, Ambiotex GmbH, Hexoskin, Fossil Group Inc., and TomTom N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

