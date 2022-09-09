Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the poultry processing equipment market size is expected to grow to $4.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The increasing consumption of processed foods is expected to propel the poultry processing equipment market demand moving forward.

The poultry processing equipment market consists of sales of poultry processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for processing poultry such as ducks, chickens, and turkeys. Poultry processing equipment is defined as the equipment required for preparing meat from several types of fowl that are consumed by humans, and the final products are sold to the customers in the form of meat and eggs.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry processing equipment market. Companies operating in the poultry processing equipment sector are focused on developing new products with innovative solutions to strengthen their presence. For instance, in June 2020, Marel, an Iceland-based food processing company, launched a new cut-up automation solution for poultry processing. The ACM-NT Compact automated cut-up solution can be used to obtain any customized high-grade chicken part requested by the customer. It provides the highest percentage of A-grade cuts for leg, breast, and wing products.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segments

The global poultry processing equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Fresh Processed, Raw Cooked, Pre-Cooked, Raw Fermentation Sausages, Cured, Dried, Others

By Poultry Type: Turkey Meat, Chicken Meat, Duck meat, Others

By Equipment: Killing and Defeathering, Evisceration, Cut-Up, Deboning and Skinning, Marinating and Tumbling, Others

By Geography: The global poultry processing equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides poultry processing equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global poultry processing equipment market, poultry processing equipment global market share, poultry processing equipment market segments and geographies, poultry processing equipment global market players, poultry processing equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The poultry processing equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Baader Group, Bayle S.A, Brower Equipment, Cantrell-Gainco Group Inc, CG Manufacturing and Distributing Inc, CTB Inc, JBT Corporation, Key Technology Inc, Prime Equipment Group Inc, Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V., Tetra Laval International, Bettcher Industries, Featherman Equipment, BFE Services Pty Ltd, and Gainco Group Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

