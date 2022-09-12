Egg Protein Market worth $10.6 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.9% - IndustryARC
Growing Health Consciousness among Consumers has Readily Aided the Egg Protein Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Egg Protein Market size is estimated to reach $10.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Riboflavin binding protein (RBP) delivers the vitamin riboflavin from the laying hen's bloodstream to the eggs, where it is required for embryonic growth and development. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to increasing trends toward fitness among consumers that give rise to the demand for protein-based products and thus the consumption of egg protein increasing. Also, consumers are preferring products that contain protein like eggs as it helps to enhance the taste in a variety of dishes. Nowadays, various types of innovative dishes are made with the help of egg protein, and thus the demand for egg protein grows in the food industry which in turn enhances the market growth.
2. Growing health consciousness among consumers and the rising prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular disease are some of the factors driving the Global Egg Protein Market. However, the rising population of veganism is one of the factors impeding the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Egg Protein Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Global Egg Protein market based on the type can be further segmented into Whole Egg Protein, Egg White Protein, and Egg Yolk Protein. Whole Egg Protein held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Egg Yolk Protein is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Global Egg Protein market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery, Meat Products, Ice Cream, and Others. For instance, according to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the bakery industry is growing at a rate of 9% in 2020, and thus the demand for egg protein growing rapidly.
3. Meat Products are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Rising consumption of a variety of dishes in meat products soars the use of egg protein as egg protein helps to enhance the taste of food.
4. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to the rising consumption of egg protein snacks among consumers.
5. According to the United State Department of Agriculture, about 327.8 million eggs are produced in 2021 as the demand for egg protein grows among the consumers which in turn enhances the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Egg Protein industry are -
1. Blonyx
2. Bouwhuis Enthoven
3. Ovostar Union NV
4. Merck KGaA
5. Rose Acre Farms
