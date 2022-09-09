Population Health Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Population Health Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Population Health Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the population health management market size is expected to reach $79.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.7%. The rising demand for solutions supporting value-based care delivery by healthcare shareholders is expected to propel the population health management industry growth going forward.

The population health management market consists of sales of population health management solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) used to improve the health outcomes of a group by identifying and monitoring patients. Population health management refers to the process of improving clinical health outcomes of a defined group of individuals through patient engagement and improved care coordination and is supported by financial and care models.

Global Population Health Management Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the population health management global market. Major companies operating in population health management are looking for new product development to strengthen their position in the population health management global market. For instance, in October 2021, Verana Health, a US-based clinical database provider operating in the population health management global market, launched VeraQ, a population health data engine. VeraQ converts unfiltered, raw healthcare data into a unique and actionable real-world data asset, Q data, from which business insights and clinical research can be derived.

Global Population Health Management Market Segments

By Component: Software, Service

By Mode Of Delivery: On Premise, Cloud-Based

By End-User: Providers, Payers, Others

By Geography: The global population health management market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Population Health Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides population health management market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global population health management market, population health management market share, population health management global market segments and geographies, population health management market players, population health management market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The population health management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Population Health Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Arcadia, Athenahealth Inc., Citra Health Solutions, Conifer Health Solutions, Cotiviti Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, eClinicalWorks, Enli Health Intelligence, Epic Systems Corporation, Evolent Health Inc., Forward Health Group, Koninklijke Philips, Lightbeam Health Solutions, Lumeris Inc., McKesson Corporation, MEDecision Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Optum Inc., Orion Health, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Advisory Board, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Persivia Inc., RedBrick Health Corporation, Verscend Technologies Inc., and Welltok Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

