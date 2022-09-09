Strategies For Global Induction Furnace Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Induction Furnace Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Induction Furnace Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Induction Furnace Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the induction furnace market size is expected to reach $1.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The growth of the aerospace industry is expected to propel the induction furnace market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the induction furnace market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6923&type=smp

The induction furnace market consists of sales of induction furnaces by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to melt various metals at high temperatures in manufacturing industries. An induction furnace consists of an electric coil carrying an electric current that surrounds the camber of metal, which induces a charge. The circulation of this charge produces a high temperature that melts the metals and is used in making alloys of different metal compositions.

Global Induction Furnace Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are the key trend gaining popularity in the induction furnace market. Companies operating in induction furnaces are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Luna Innovations, a US-based manufacturer of fiber-optics for various industries, partnered with Otto Junker GmbH, a Germany-based operator of an induction furnace. Through this partnership, Luna Innovations has strengthened its induction furnace technology by inventing OCP (optical coil protection system) using the fibre optic temperature measurement technology of Otto Junker GmbH. The technology is helping in their melting-and heat-treatment facilities by providing highly resolved real-time measurement of the temperature distribution on the exterior lining surface, allowing accurate and reliable temperature monitoring of induction furnaces. Furthermore, in April 2021, GH Induction Atmosphere, an American-based company operating in induction furnaces, partnered with Foka Engineering, a Germany-based company operating in heat treatment networks and induction furnaces. Through this partnership, Foka Engineering would provide a vacuum-based induction furnace solution for the European aerospace market and also aims to support machine installations and maintain new and existing customers.

Global Induction Furnace Market Segments

The global induction furnace market is segmented:

By Type: Coreless Induction Furnace, Channel Induction Furnace

By End-Use Industry: Steel Industry, Copper Industry, Aluminum Industry, Zinc Industry

By Furnace Capacity: Up To 1 Ton, 1–100 Ton, More than 100 Ton

By Geography: The global induction furnace market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global induction furnace market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/induction-furnace-global-market-report

Induction Furnace Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides induction furnace market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the induction furnace global market, induction furnace market share, induction furnace global market segments and geographies, induction furnace global market players, induction furnace market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The induction furnace market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Induction Furnace Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Electrotherm, Danieli & C. S.p.A, SMS Elotherm GmbH, Meltech Ltd, Tenova S.p.A, Doshi Technologies Pvt. Ltd, IHI Machinery and Furnace Co., Ltd, ECM Technologies, Jiangsu Yueda Group Co., LTD, Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co., Ltd, OTTO JUNKER GmbH, Agni Electrical Pvt. Ltd, NUPRO CORPORATION, JP Steel Plantech Co., Magnalenz, Pees Induction Equipment’s Pvt. Ltd, ABP Induction Systems GmbH, INDUCTOTHERM GRO.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Metallurgical Coke Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metallurgical-coke-global-market-report

Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventilation-heating-airconditioning-and-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report

Foundries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foundries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC