Healthcare Business Intelligence Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Healthcare Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare BI market size is expected to grow from $6.55 billion in 2021 to $7.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The global healthcare business intelligence market size is expected to reach $12.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%. The rise in healthcare spending is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market going forward.

The healthcare business intelligence market consists of sales of healthcare business intelligence services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the process of collecting and refining large amounts of data from the massive healthcare industry. Healthcare business intelligence refers to dashboards, metrics, reports, and solutions designed to identify patterns and help drive outcomes. Healthcare providers use business intelligence to achieve the insight they need to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve patient safety and outcomes.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare business intelligence market. Companies operating in business intelligence are developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Segments

By Component: Platforms, Software, Services

By Function: Query and Reporting, OLAP and Visualization, Performance Management, Hybrid Model, Cloud-Based Model

By Mode of Delivery: On-Premise Model, Hybrid Model, Cloud-Based Model

By Application: Financial Analysis, Clinical Data Analysis, Patient Care Analysis, Others

By End-User: Payers, Healthcare Providers, Others

By Geography: The global healthcare BI market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare business intelligence market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare business intelligence market, healthcare business intelligence global market share, healthcare business intelligence global market segments and geographies, healthcare business intelligence market trends, healthcare business intelligence global market players, healthcare business intelligence global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare business intelligence market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Sisense Inc, SAS Institute Inc, BOARD International, Yellowfin BI, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Infor Inc, Domo Inc., Information Builders, Perficient Inc., Tibco Software Inc., and Panorama Software Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

