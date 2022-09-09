Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,689 in the last 365 days.

Fitness Platforms for Disabled Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Fitness Platforms For Disabled Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Fitness Platforms For Disabled Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fitness Platforms For Disabled Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fitness Platforms for Disabled Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the fitness platforms for disabled market size is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The global fitness platforms for disabled market demand is expected to grow to $3.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.1%. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities is expected to propel the fitness platforms for disabled market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the fitness platforms for disabled market growth? Request for a Sample now:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6929&type=smp

The fitness platforms for the disabled market consist of sales of fitness services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use the online engagement of disabled users in digital fitness, which offers them virtual fitness coaching through fitness monitoring apps and consultations. A virtual fitness platform for the disabled is an online arena that offers live or on-demand fitness lessons to people with disabilities. The password-protected workout platform is frequently included as part of a subscription package. As a marketing tactic, some operators may make a selection of workouts freely available to the public.

Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market Trends
The adoption of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the fitness platform for the disabled market. Many companies operating in the disabled fitness platform market are adopting artificial intelligence to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market Segments
The global fitness platforms for disabled market is segmented:
By Platform: Android, iOS, Other Platform
By Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices
By Application: Exercise and Weight Loss, Diet and Nutrition, Activity Tracking, Others
By Geography: The global fitness platforms for disabled market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global fitness platforms for disabled market report at:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fitness-platforms-for-disabled-global-market-report

Fitness Platforms for Disabled Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fitness platforms for disabled market overview, fitness platforms for disabled global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global fitness platforms for disabled market, fitness platforms for disabled global market share, fitness platforms for disabled global market segments and geographies, fitness platforms for disabled global market players, fitness platforms for disabled global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fitness platforms for disabled global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fitness Platforms for Disabled Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apple Inc., Kakana, Adaptive Yoga Live, Champion's Rx, Evolve21, Kym Nonstop, Exercise Buddy, LLC, Special Olympics, Youtube, Hulu LLC, Evolve21, GOFA International, Peloton, GPBR Participacoes Ltda., and Tonal

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Fitness App Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fitness-app-global-market-report

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-fitness-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

You just read:

Fitness Platforms for Disabled Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.