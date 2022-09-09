Global Human Capital Management Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Human Capital Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Human Capital Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the human capital management market size is expected to grow to $28.81 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%. The increasing use of artificial intelligence is expected to propel the growth of the human capital management (HCM) market going forward.

The human capital management market consists of sales of human capital management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transform the traditional administrative functions of human resources (HR) departments such as recruiting, payroll, training, compensation, and performance management into opportunities to drive productivity, engagement, and business value. Human capital management refers to the set of practices an organization uses for recruiting, developing, managing, and optimizing employees to increase their value to the company.

Global Human Capital Management Market Trends

New product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the human capital management (HCM) market. Many companies operating in the human capital management sector are looking for new product developments to strengthen their position. For instance, in April 2022, Oracle Corporation, a US-based computer technology company operating in human capital management, launched Oracle ME, a complete employee experience platform to help organizations increase employee engagement and ensure employee success. Oracle ME enables HR and business supervisors to streamline communications across the organization, increase productivity by guiding employees through complex tasks, and improve talent retention by developing a more supportive and trusted environment at work. Oracle added unique features such as Oracle’s analytics cloud and autonomous data warehouse to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM analytics that help employers identify blind spots and use data to help keep employees engaged and growing.

Global Human Capital Management Market Segments

The global human capital management market is segmented:

By Type: Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, HR Core Administration

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment: Hosted, On-Premise

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

By Industry: IT and Telecommunication, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Government, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global human capital management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Human Capital Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides human capital management market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global human capital management market, human capital management global market share, human capital management market segments and geographies, human capital management global market players, human capital management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The human capital management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Human Capital Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Workday Inc, Ceridian HCM, Kronos Incorporated, Infor, IBM Corporation, Automatic Data Processing LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, SumTotal Systems Inc, Cezanne HR Ltd, TalentSoft SA, NetSuite Inc., Mercer LLC, Epicor Software Corporation, BambooHR, and Benefitfocus Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

