Global Plant Extracts Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Plant Extracts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Plant Extracts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the plant extracts market size is expected to grow to $35.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The rapid growth in the vegan trend is significantly contributing to the plant extracts industry growth.

The plant extracts market consists of sales of plant extracts by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in natural pigments, traditional Chinese medicine, food additives, daily chemicals, medicines, and cosmetics. Plant extracts are screened through an extraction and separation process in which plants are used as raw materials. They can be solid, liquid, or soft extracts.

Global Plant Extracts Market Trends

Increasing technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the plant extract market. Companies operating in the plant extract sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position. For instance, in June 2021, Firmenich, a Switzerland-based fragrance and taste company, launched the Firgood ingredients using revolutionary and sustainable proprietary extraction technology. The Firgood technology is solvent-free and utilizes low energy. The water is used for extraction, which is warmed up by electromagnetic vibration, and the odorant components in it are used to yield the final pure extract.

Global Plant Extracts Market Segments

By Type: Spices, Essential Oils and Natural Extracts, Flavors and Fragrance, Phytomedicines and Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals, Others

By Source: Fruits, Flowers and Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes and Roots, Barks and Stems, Others

By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Others

By Geography: The global plant extracts market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Plant Extracts Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plant extracts global market demand, overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global plant extracts global market, plant extracts global market share, plant extracts global market segments and geographies, plant extracts market players, plant extracts market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plant extracts market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Plant Extracts Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Naturex, Berkem, Kuber Impex Ltd, Network Nutrition, Organic Herb Inc, Qualiphar-Gifrer, Givaudan, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd, Synthite Industries Private Ltd, Martin Bauer Group, Tokiwa Phytochemical Co Ltd, Native Extracts Pty Ltd, Symrise, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Indesso , Vidya Herbs, Plant Extracts International Inc, Indena, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co. Ltd, Schwabe, Provital Group, and Chenguang Biotech.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

