Why You Need to Understand New Technology and Expert's Opinion on Medical Electrodes Market?

Medical Electrodes Market - Constant investments by the key players are helping in the development of diagnostic and therapeutic platforms.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Medical Electrodes Market", the value of the medical electrodes market reached $1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.6% by 2022 until 2031.

Medical electrodes make it possible to transfer the energy of the ionic current in the body into an electrical current that can be amplified, studied and used to diagnose the patient's health condition. A medical electrode consists of a lead, a metal and a plate that conducts the electrode. These tools are integrated with the monitoring system to ensure the continuous care of patients suffering from various diseases. These electrodes are used for the diagnosis of many eye, nerve, heart and nerve diseases.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities -

Rise in focus on early diagnosis, growth in geriatric population, and increase in burden of cardiology and neurology diseases across the globe drive the global medical electrodes market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations associated with the approval of these devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in number of R&D investments for medical devices is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

North America has the largest share in 2021 -

By region, North America dominates in 2021, attracting nearly two-fifths of the global electronic medicine market. Attention to technological advancements in medical electrodes, rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and high healthcare expenditure in the region are driving the market growth. The Asia-Pacific market, meanwhile, is expected to quote the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to the increase in the number of healthcare and social enterprises in the region.

Major Key Industry Players Are -

3M Company, Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cognionics, Inc., ConMed, The Cooper Companies, Inc., DyMedix, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Plc., and Natus Medical Inc.

COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the medical electrodes market, due to the fact that most hospitals were shut down, owing to lockdowns in many countries. Spread of COVID-19 led to major public health issues. The market has been impacted by decrease in overall use of medical electrodes, due to decline in volume of diagnostic, elective, and non-essential procedures; reduction in utilization of routine testing; fall in capital spending by customers; and reduction in research activity, due to laboratory closures and reduced clinical testing. Many countries have reopened their economies however, it will take time for the utilization of medical electrodes to reach pre-pandemic levels.

By application, the market is segmented into cardiology, neurophysiology, electrosurgery, intraoperative monitoring, and sleep studies. Cardiovascular segment dominates the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increase in cardiovascular diseases spread across the globe.

By trends, the electrocardiography (ECG) segment led the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases including coronary heart disease, arrhythmias and atherosclerosis, which continue to increase.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY -

On the basis of product type, the surface electrodes segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By application, the cardiology segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

On the basis of modality, the electrocardiography segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounted for a majority of the global medical electrodes market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

