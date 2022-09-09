Setsu Niseko Turns to INTELITY, McLaren Technologies for Digital Guest Features

The Hokkaido, Japan-based luxury resort will deploy smart-room tablets, a branded mobile app, mobile check-in, and mobile key to digitally connect with guests

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, provider of hospitality's leading guest experience and staff management platform, and McLaren Technologies have announced today, during the No Vacancy expo, a new deal with Setsu Niseko. Located in Niseko, one of the world's most revered ski destinations, Japan's Setsu Niseko resort will transform the in-room guest experience with INTELITY's platform, including smart-room tablets in addition to a branded mobile app featuring mobile check-in and mobile key.

Located in the center of the Shiribeshi subprefecture of Hokkaido, Niseko is perfectly placed to explore many of the region's best-loved attractions. This adventurous resort, which features winter and summer activities as well as personal wellness programs and professional business retreats, provides guests with the ultimate holiday destination for all seasons.

"With Niseko's growing prominence as Asia's top ski destination, accessibility and connectivity physically and digitally are of high importance," said Michiko Tamoto, Hotel Manager at Setsu Niseko. "The INTELITY smart-room tablets and mobile app will allow us to have more meaningful, digital interactions with guests. We want our guests to enjoy the modern comforts and tech amenities they are accustomed to using while exploring the beautiful natural landscape surrounding our resort."

The INTELITY platform's smart-room tablets and mobile app are set to deliver an exceptional level of convenience for visitors at Setsu Niseko. Using the smart-room tablets, guests can access hotel information, order in-room dining, explore reservation options, and contact staff with any special requests. The mobile app will also offer guests the same functionalities all on their personal devices, in addition to seamless check-in and check-out of the resort and access to their room with mobile key.

"INTELITY and McLaren Technologies are thrilled to partner with the captivating Setsu Niseko resort," said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. "This is an exceptional resort that truly understands what's next for the hospitality industry and is taking an innovative step forward, enhancing every part of both the guest and staff experience to ensure the highest levels of satisfaction."

"We are excited to work with Setsu Niseko in delivering this project and contributing to the opening of this stunning property," said Matthew White, McLaren Technologies CEO. "Setsu Niseko's luxury rooms and apartment suites offer elegant Japanese-inspired interiors fitted with the latest in guest experience technology."

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.

About Setsu Niseko

Setsu Niseko offers an exemplary collection of 190 luxury hotel suites encompassing a beautiful synthesis of Japanese design with contemporary luxuries, to create a strong 'sense of place' and deep-rooted respect for the surrounding alpine landscapes. At Setsu Niseko, we believe that your holiday goes beyond the beauty of Niseko, to encompass the unique and special experiences and warm hospitality you enjoy along the way. With an elevated culinary and wellness experience, Setsu is a destination unto itself for every season. For more information, visit http://www.setsuniseko.com/.

About McLaren Technologies

McLaren Technologies is one of the Asia Pacific's leading providers of cloud-based technology solutions and services for hotels and resorts, health and aged care, and visitor based environments. Our mission is to increase our customers' profitability through the delivery of technology that improves their operating environment, drives revenue, and cuts costs. The McLaren solution set enhances the user experience, drives productivity, delivers mobility and separates our customers from the pack. For more information, visit http://www.mclarenint.com.

