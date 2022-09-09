Dr. Anthony Barravecchio of Allied Medical Associates Named NJ Top Doc

Allied Medical Associates' Medical Director, Dr. Anthony Barravecchio has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO and Medical Director of Allied Medical Associates, Dr. Anthony Barravecchio has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022. Dr. Barravecchio is Board Certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians and is a strong advocate of preventive medicine

He is always searching for ways to improve his patients' care.

Dr. Barravecchio takes great pride in playing an active role in educating his patients on ways to improve their health.

He routinely attends national conferences on recent advancements in the medical community and is often called upon to lecture to his fellow physicians.

Dr. Barravecchio also enjoys volunteering his time to lecture to the community on relevant health topics whenever the opportunity arises.

