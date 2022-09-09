Introducing Haivision Hub MCR, a Cloud-Based Solution for Accelerating Live Broadcast Productions

Next-gen SaaS technology solves the challenges of multi-camera productions over mobile and IP networks with remote management of transmitters and encoders, cloud resources, and production facilities

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") HAI, a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of Haivision Hub MCR, an easy-to-use cloud solution for remotely managing video transmitters, video encoders, receivers, users, and streams from a single browser window.

Haivision Hub MCR is designed to complement the Haivision Hub feature set with simplified cloud-based management of wireless transmitters and mobile contribution workflows, making it easy for broadcasters to manage any geographically distributed event from anywhere.

Enabling device and live stream monitoring, easy pairing, configuration, and control, Haivision Hub MCR simplifies master control room operations by providing comprehensive oversight and management of multiple concurrent contribution workflows in live broadcast, remote, and cloud productions. This next-gen platform requires no installation and provides massive scalability and elasticity and is ideal for decentralized remote production.

Central to the Haivision Hub MCR workflow is Haivision StreamHub, a versatile solution (typically deployed on-premise) for receiving IP video streams over mobile networks and the internet. StreamHub can receive and decode live SST streams from Haivision Pro and Air mobile transmitters, and Haivision Rack encoders, and SRT streams from Haivision encoders and third-party sources. StreamHub can also receive live streams from MoJoPro and LiveGuest.

"Haivision Hub MCR has been developed with our customers' demands for scalability and flexibility in mind," said Ronan Poullaouec, VP Engineering, Remote and Wireless Systems, Haivision. "Hub MCR enables broadcasters to produce more sports, news, and live event coverage while efficiently managing their resources and ensuring a great viewer experience."

Haivision Hub MCR allows users to:

-- Easily contribute live video over mobile networks and the internet with an intuitive user interface displaying all video sources and destinations in a single grid view. Preview thumbnails enable easy identification of video content for each input and output in order to make sure that sources are being sent to the right destination.

-- Remotely configure and control field units including Haivision Pro and Haivision Air transmitters, Haivision Rack video encoders, and MoJoPro mobile apps from one place, allowing on-site camera crews and remote talent to focus on capturing great live content.

-- Monitor and manage StreamHub receivers and decoders with access to real-time statistics and settings and routing feeds to SDI, NDI, ST-2110, SST, SRT, and other IP outputs. Spin up and start additional StreamHub cloud instances for flexibility or when extra capacity is needed.

-- Organize field units, receivers, and users into groups dedicated to specific live broadcast productions. Apply different roles and privileges on a permanent or temporary basis ensuring that users have secure access to the appropriate content.

Whether broadcasting a single event or multiple events simultaneously, Haivision Hub MCR can be easily scaled up to meet demand. For more information about Haivision Hub MCR, meet with Haivision at IBC2022, Hall 2, stand B36, or visit https://haivision.com/products/mobile-ip-video-solutions/hub-mcr/.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

