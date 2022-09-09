Vislink to Debut Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter at IBC 2022

New Compact and Robust OFDM Wireless Video Solution Supports a Range of Applications for Tier 1 Live Event Broadcasts

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink VISL, a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defence markets, introduces its new Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter at IBC 2022. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite on Stand #1.A63 at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam from September 9-13.

Capable of full 4k or transmission of two HD video services, the Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter provides broadcasters with an uncontended wireless video network connection to obtain unique and immersive camera views with complete freedom to roam. It features four stereo pair audio streams in a small form factor. The transmitter is designed with highest quality 4:2:2, 10-bit HEVC low latency encoding capability and is suitable for HDR broadcasts; LMS-T, ISDB-T, DVB-T/T2 Modulation; RS-422 and CAN camera Control system connectivity and an IP Data Pipe to bring full data connectivity to the edge to deliver features such as camera control or communications to 3rd party devices.

"We are thrilled to share our latest wireless camera solutions with IBC attendees," says Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. "The Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter offers users the highest quality, low latency video that are essential for Tier 1 live event broadcasts. With its small form-factor design, production teams can really get creative in delivering unique point-of-view camera angles, which engage the viewing audience like no other. Now that we can deliver on our customers' desire for more cameras in more locations, we are ensuring that they are not bandwidth restricted in their ambition by equipping this product with a HEVC video compression engine for ultimate bandwidth efficiency."

With its HEVC capability, the Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter provides operators with the flexibility to deliver more camera views in their allocated bandwidth or wirelessly capture content over twice the distance compared to older MPEG-4 devices. In addition to support for Tier 1 live events including delivering shots from body-worn cameras, the wireless transmitters can also support a wide variety of applications including onboard vehicles, PoV cameras and drones.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink's shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "VISL." For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

