Irdeto reshapes video entertainment with a technological breakthrough which enables platform reusability and scalability for super aggregators

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, is proud to announce its breakthrough approach to support the growth of super aggregators. This includes offering the most effective solution to deploy OTT and Hybrid video platforms by leveraging on a reusable Irdeto reference broadcast stack and integrating with Android TV or RDK-V OTT stacks.

Irdeto's revolutionary approach changes the rules of the game entirely. This solution reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO), speeding up time to market (TTM), removing fragmentation, and enabling business growth.

Reusability of platforms, resources, and technology is not always feasible or achievable, but when properly designed and implemented, it has proven to transform complete industries forever. With Irdeto's groundbreaking reusable approach, pay-TV operators are now able to redirect their focus towards exploring new business opportunities and growth strategies. By pre-integrating with a broad set of chip manufacturers, including Realtek, Broadcom, Amlogic, and OEM partners, including Skyworth, Kaon, Innopia, CommScope, Irdeto has developed a unique certifiable process to enable pay-tv operators to leverage reusable solutions, reducing costs and time to market considerably. Irdeto is the only company in the market that has the capability to offer real choice for pay-TV operators allowing them to expand on different platforms (Android TV, RDK-V, and beyond), support legacy boxes and secure Quality of Service and business continuity.

Super aggregation is rapidly gaining market traction as it goes far beyond traditional bundling to deliver value-added benefits for everyone involved, including consumers, platform operators, and streaming services and app providers. While brands have been creating bundles for years, super-aggregation goes much further by combining an integrated user experience. It brings together a diverse range of content and digital services under one virtual roof with a consistent user interface offering personalized search and discovery, simplified transactions across all content and services with unified subscriptions, single sign-on, and entitlement management.

Irdeto is already helping operators to become the one-stop shop for a household's digital consumption, keeping subscribers engaged by offering a seamless journey to find and consume more of the content and services they love. As a demonstrable solution, Irdeto is already enabling operators worldwide to roll out reusable hybrid video solutions. Irdeto Broadcast Stack is pre-integrated and pre-certified for the latest versions of Android TV and with Irdeto Certified Security Experience (ICSE), operators can now enjoy the choice of deploying RDK-V-based OTT and Hybrid video platforms quickly, efficiently, and securely.

Irdeto solutions developed with this gamechanger approach include the market-proved Irdeto Android TV Hybrid stack, the recently launched Irdeto RDK Video Accelerator, and Irdeto App Watch, a unique solution for pay-TV operators to leverage the power of data and analytics, creating new business opportunities, fighting piracy, protecting subscribers from malware and reducing TCO. As a full-service cybersecurity partner, Irdeto offers pay–TV operators a complete suite of content protection solutions, including pre-integrated Irdeto Cloaked CA and Watermarking, multi–DRM solutions, and full access to Irdeto Anti-Piracy and Cybersecurity solutions and Managed Services.

"Irdeto is at the forefront of the super aggregator market because of our 50+ years of experience securing premium content in video entertainment, as well as our strong relationship with ecosystem leading partners", said Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto. "We are the market leaders for satellite distribution with more than 3.5 million Android TV Hybrid STB."

To learn more about Irdeto Super Aggregator capabilities, please access https://irdeto.com/video-entertainment/

