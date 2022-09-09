Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market to Reach $192.6 Million by 2026

The use of an appropriate retinal camera is essential for ophthalmologists for accurate diagnosis and treatment of various eye-related diseases. Fundus camera refers to an ophthalmic imaging device, which combines a high resolution camera with a low power microscope. Fundus cameras are typically used in applications such as fundus imaging, fluorescein angiography, paired optic disk images and external photograph. Fundus cameras are widely used in screening and diagnosis of various types of retinal disorders including diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration.

A non-mydriatic fundus camera uses the reflective properties of the retina to provide details and also store images. The results achieved from non-mydriatic fundus camera are superior compared to other tools like slit lamps, and do not need pupil dilation in most cases.

The camera helps in early detection and monitoring of various types of eye disorders including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. The camera can be easily operated and requires minimal training for the operator. The benefits of the camera including a wider angle of targeted area and availability of different filter choices for image enhancement purposes. On the other hand, non-mydriatic fundus cameras do not provide stereoscopic ability, and do not detect abnormalities outside the viewing field.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras estimated at US$138.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$192.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $21.7 Million by 2026

The Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.9 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 30.01% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market is being driven by steady pace of technological advancements, growing awareness about eye care, increasing geriatric population and favorable government initiatives. For instance, laws and regulations of different medical device authorities in Japan as well as the US require fundus imaging cameras to be replaced every four years. This not only maintains instrument performance but also improves treatment and diagnosis. The incorporation of digital technology and artificial intelligence are also some of the factors propelling growth of nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Kowa Company Ltd.

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

Optovue Incorporated

Topcon Corporation

Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of Eye Disorders Present Favorable Outlook for Nonmydriatic Portable Fundus Cameras

Prevalence of Adult Vision Impairment and Age-Related Eye Diseases in the US

Portable Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Emerge as Effective Screening Tool for Retinal Diseases

Aging Global Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Medical Conditions Lead to an Increase in Incidence Eye Disorders, Driving Market Gains

Growing Diabetic Population and Increasing Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy to Fuel Need for Ophthalmic Screening Devices, Benefiting Market Growth

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): A Major Vision Disorder Presenting Opportunities for Fundus Cameras Market

Glaucoma Prevalence and Need for Screening to Fuel Sales of Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras

Handheld Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Effective in Glaucoma Detection Vs Table-Top Fundus Camera

Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Focus on Teleophthalmology Presents Opportunities for Nonmydriatic Portable Fundus Cameras Market

Non-Ophthalmological Uses of Nonmydriatic Fundus Imaging to Boost Market

Technological Advancements to Spearhead Future Market Growth

Smartphone-Based Fundus Cameras

Handheld Retinal Imaging Devices Come to the Aid During Pandemic

AI Comes to the Aid for Effective and Faster Screening and Diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy Using Fundus Imaging

Rising Healthcare Spending and Focus on Quality & Affordable Care Delivery to Boost Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Kowa Company Ltd.

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

Optovue Incorporated

Topcon Corporation

Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzmf6f

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900