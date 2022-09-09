Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the real world evidence solutions market size is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2021 to $1.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The global real-world evidence solutions market size is expected to grow to $2.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%. The growing geriatric population is expected to propel the real world evidence solutions market growth.

The real-world evidence solutions market consists of sales of real-world evidence solutions services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used to monitor post-market safety and adverse events and to make regulatory decisions. Real-world evidence refers to the clinical evidence regarding the usage and potential benefits or risks of a medical product derived from the analysis of real-world data.

Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Trends

The development of real-world evidence has become a key trend, gaining popularity in the real-world evidence market. Achieving commercial success and convenient decision-making using real-world data is playing a key role, and real-world evidence addresses those demands for additional information.

Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Segments

The global real world evidence solutions market is segmented:

By Component: Services, Data Sets, Clinical Setting Data, Claims Data, Pharmacy Data, Patient Powered Data

By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Immunology, Others

By Application: Drug Development and Approvals, Medical Device Development and Approvals, Reimbursement/Coverage and Regulatory Decision Making, Post Market Safety and Adverse Events Monitoring

By End-Users: Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Companies, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others

By Geography: The global real world evidence solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Anthem Inc., Cegedim Health Data, Clarivate Plc, Clinigen Group, Flatiron Health Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., PPD Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Syneos Health, Symphony Innovation LLC, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Informa PLC, Palantir Technologies, and UDG Healthcare PLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

