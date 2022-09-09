Satellite Data Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Satellite Data Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Satellite Data Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the satellite data services market size is expected to grow to $18.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.8%. The increasing need for satellite data in various industries is expected to propel the growth of the satellite data services market going forward.

The satellite data services market consists of sales of satellite data services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable efficient data monitoring and mapping and are also used in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles. Satellite data services are defined as the process of collecting information about the earth, which is gathered by manmade satellites in their orbits. Satellites provide information about surface and weather changes on the planet. These services deal with capturing images of the Earth or other planets with the assistance of imaging satellites.

Global Satellite Data Services Market Trends

New product advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the satellite data services market. Major companies operating in satellite data services are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Trimble Geospatial, a US-based company that provides solutions engineering and geographic information systems services, launched a new compact-sized tablet for geospatial field applications that offers Bluetooth and WI-FI technologies. The Trimble T7 tablet has been built for survey and geographic information system (GIS) data collection applications. It is equipped with a tough 7-inch multi-touch screen, modular expansion capability, multiple connectivity options, and features a Windows 10 Professional operating system for optimal efficiency and productivity. The T7 streamlines the flow of geospatial data between the field and the office. It is built for the next-generation tablet that connects to Trimble's suite of survey instruments and global navigation satellite system.

Global Satellite Data Services Market Segments

The global satellite data services market is segmented:

By Type: Administrative, Commercial, Scientific

By Service: Data Analytics, Image Data, Others

By Application: Energy and Power, Defense and Intelligence, Engineering and Infrastructure, Transportation and Logistics, Agriculture, Others

By Geography: The global satellite data services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Satellite Data Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides satellite data services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global satellite data services market, satellite data services global market share, satellite data services market segments and geographies, satellite data services market players, satellite data services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Satellite Data Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airbus S.A.S., East View Geospatial Inc., ImageSat International (ISI), L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies, Planet Labs Inc., Satellite Imaging Corporation, SpecTIR LLC, Trimble Inc., Ursa Space Systems Inc., ICEYE, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Ceinsys Tech Ltd., and Earth-i Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

