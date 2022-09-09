Steel Metal Powder Market Expected to Reach USD 343.53 million with a CAGR of 22.00% by Forecast 2029

Global Steel Metal Powder Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the steel metal powder market will witness a CAGR of 22.00% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the steel metal powder market will witness a CAGR of 22.00% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growth in the steel metal powder especially in the developing economies such as India and China, surging application of steel metal powder for a wide range of applications such as electrical and electronics, consumer goods, healthcare and others increasing investment by the government for research and development activities and surge in industrialization especially in the developing countries are the major factors attributable to the growth of the steel metal powder market. Therefore, the market value, which was USD 70 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 343.53 million by 2029.

steel metal powder is the steel available in powdered form. In other words, the steel that is broken into its powdered form to be used for a wide range of industrial applications is known as steel metal powder. This steel metal powder market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the steel metal powder market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Competitive Landscape and Steel Metal Powder Market Share Analysis

The steel metal powder market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to steel metal powder market.

Some of the major players operating in the steel metal powder market report are ATI. American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., American Chemet Corporation, AMETEK Inc., Burgess-Norton., CRS Holdings, LLC., Daido Steel Co., Ltd., DIAMET CORPORATION, DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., ERASTEEL, F.W. Winter Inc, & Co., Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp., fine-sinter Co., Ltd., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., Höganäs AB, JFE Steel Corporation., Kennametal Inc., and KOBE STEEL, LTD., among others.

Global Steel Metal Powder Market Scope

The steel metal powder market is segmented based on process, technology, application, production method, metal form, metal powder and compaction technique. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

Based on process, the steel metal powder market is segmented into atomization, solid state reduction, electrolysis and others.

Based on technology, the steel metal powder market is segmented into Pressing and sintering, metal injection molding, additive manufacturing and others.

The application segment for steel metal powder market is segmented into transportation and logistics, industrial, construction, electrical and electronics and others. Others segmnt is sub-segmented into medical/healthcare, defense, decorative, and entertainment.

On the basis of metal form, the steel metal powder market is segmented into scrap/recycled metal, and ores.

On the basis of production method, the steel metal powder market is segmented into physical, chemical, and mechanical.

On the basis of compaction technique, the steel metal powder market is segmented into cold compaction, and hot compaction.

On the basis of metal powder, the steel metal powder market is segmented into ferrous metal powder and non-ferrous metal powder.

Steel Metal Powder Market Country Level Analysis

The steel metal powder market is segmented on the basis of process, technology, application, production method, metal form, metal powder and compaction technique.

The countries covered in the steel metal powder market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the steel metal powder market owing to the growing demand from various end-use industries, increase in the research and development activities, favourable investment policies by the government in order to promote industrial growth, high economic growth in the emerging countries, presence of small- and medium-sized component manufacturers, growing buildings and construction activities, abundant availability of raw materials and rising investments by various public and private manufacturers in Asia Pacific.

Highlights following key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company

Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company

Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years of history

Strategic Points Covered in Global Steel Metal Powder Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global Steel Metal Powder Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Steel Metal Powder Market

Chapter 3: Steel Metal Powder Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, Steel Metal Powder Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Steel Metal Powder Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

