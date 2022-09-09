Photocatalytic Coating Market Perspective Compressive Analysis|Mitsubishi Chemical, KoN Corporation, PPG Industries

Photocatalytic Coating

The global photocatalytic coatings market is estimated to surpass US$ 19.68 million by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.5% between 2022 and 2030.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, KoN Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Photocatalytic Coatings Ltd, Alpha Coatings, KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., Saint-Gobain, PURETi Group, LLC, Sto SE & Co. KGaA, and Eco Active Solutions

Drivers and Restraints

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market, By Coatings Type:

Titanium dioxide (TnO2)

Zinc oxide (ZnO)

Others

Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market, By Thickness Type:

<10nm

10-20nm

20-30nm

>30nm

Global Photocatalytic Coatings Market, By Application:

Concrete

Building panels

Glass

Ceramics

Painted surfaces

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

