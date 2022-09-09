Smart Locks Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Smart Locks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Locks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart locks market size is expected to grow to $3.87 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. An increase in the number of residential and commercial projects is expected to propel the growth of the smart locks market going forward.

The smart lock market consists of sales of smart locks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for locking and unlocking doors using different technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Smart locks are keyless door locks that allow the door to be opened without the use of a physical key. These locks can be connected to the home's Wi-Fi network, which allows them to receive the code or smartphone command to lock or unlock.

Global Smart Locks Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the smart locks market. Major companies operating in the smart locks sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand. For instance, in January 2019, Allegion plc, an Ireland-based provider of security products for homes and businesses, introduced the Schlage EncodeTM Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Under one of its major brands, Schlage, it is the first-ever WiFi-enabled lock for usage with Key by Amazon and Ring devices. This provides a simple access management solution that doesn't require a camera or hub to use.

Global Smart Locks Market Segments

The global smart locks market is segmented:

By Product: Deadbolts, Commercial, Padlocks, Others

By Communication Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave

By Authentication Method: Biometric, Pin Code, RFID Cards

By Application: Residential, Hospitality, Enterprise, Critical Infrastructure, Others

By Geography: The global smart locks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Smart Locks Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart locks global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the smart locks global market, smart locks global market share, smart locks global market segments and geographies, smart locks market players, smart locks market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart locks market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Locks Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Allegion PLC, Assa Abloy AB, August Home, Cansec Systems Ltd, Dorma + Kaba Holding AG, Gantner Electronic GmbH, HAVENLock, Honeywell International Inc, Master Lock Company LLC, Onity Inc, Salto Systems, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Schlage, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, UniKey Technologies Inc, U-tec Group Inc, Vivint Inc, Yale Locks & Hardware (ASSA ABLOY AB), Avent Security, Goji, SDS Smart Locks, Mul-T-Lock, and Panasonic Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

