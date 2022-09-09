With 4.00% CAGR, Modified Potato Starch Market Size Worth USD 352.06 Million by 2029
Global Modified Potato Starch Market Size, Growth Opportunities, SWOT Analysis, Global Share, Market Trends, Challenges and Forecast 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world class Modified Potato Starch Market report puts across an idea of high level analysis of key market segments and identification of opportunities. Market analysis and market segmentation has been carried out in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market document accomplishes comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that provides a competitive landscape. The leading Modified Potato Starch Market report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the Modified Potato Starch Market industry by the key players.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global modified potato starch market is expected to reach USD 352.06 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Organic segment is expected to show the significant growth in the nature segment of the market owing to the surging amount of consumer inclination towards the organic products.
Potato starch is an ingredient that is odourless, tasteless, and soft powder that is a rich source of carbohydrates derived from potato plant cells containing starch grains and is commonly used as a thickening ingredient in the food industry. The modified starch is created by physically, enzymatically, or chemically changing starch to boost the product's capacity to withstand varying temperatures and shelf life. Currently, the major players in the food industry are highly focused on enhancing the quality and shelf life of modified potato starch. Manufacturers have begun to use specific enzymes, chemicals, and organic solvents during the manufacturing process to increase product quality.
Recent Development
• In March 2020, Ingredion Incorporated announced the acquisition of Western Polymer, a producer of native and modified potato starch-based in the United States. The acquisition will increase the Company's capacity for manufacturing potato starch, improve processing capabilities, and widen its higher-value specialty ingredients business and client base.
• In July 2020, BENEO announced a 50% increase in manufacturing capacity at its Wijgmaal factory. The corporation will invest USD 44.65 million to expand its activities. To meet the increasing demand for its rice starches, the company expanded its operations.
Global Modified Potato Starch Market: Key Players
Some of the major players operating in the modified potato starch market are AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, AKV Langholt, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Avebe, Cargill, Incorporated, Emsland Group, Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Roquette Frères, Sahyadri Starch and Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd., Finnamyl, Ingredion Incorporated, MSP Starch Products Inc., Novidon, PEPEES Group, PPZ Trzemeszno Sp, Roquette Frères, 5 Brothers., and Tereos among others.
Global Modified Potato Starch Market: Segmentation
The modified potato starch market is segmented on the basis of nature, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Nature
• Organic
• Conventional
On the basis of nature, the modified potato starch market is segmented into organic and conventional. Organic segment is expected to show the significant growth in the market owing to the surging amount of consumer inclination towards the organic products.
Distribution Channel
• Indirect
• Direct
On the basis of distribution channel, the modified potato starch market is segmented into indirect and direct.
End-User
• Bakery
• Dairy and Deserts
• Soups, Sauces and Dressings
• Meat and Fish
• Savory and Snacks
• Confectionery
• Pet Food
• Others
On the basis of end-user, the modified potato starch market is segmented into bakery, dairy and deserts, soups, sauces and dressings, meat and fish, savory and snacks, confectionery, pet food and others.
